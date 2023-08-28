Ibrim X Kendi + MSNBC Allies Attack Vivek on Race of Course -- Counter (He's on Target)

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Ibrim X Kendi recently appeared on MSNBC to attack the Vivek Ramaswamy regarding statements that Kendi and Ayana Presley's racially dividing statements would make the grand wizard of the KKK proud.Of course it was much ado about nothing, just a regurgitation of black victimhood and attacking the vague, but what else would you expect from leftists?
#vivekramaswamy #vivek #msnbc #victim
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