Jan 11, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I know you think you love me, but do you really love me? If so, feed my sheep. You ask, Lord how can I feed your sheep? First, you must spend time with me and my word and seek my face so that you will understand my will for you with a renewed mind. #UnityInChrist #SpecificPath #NoCriticism #GodsDirection
