Culture War | Guest: Ian Smith | “Find Your Hill” | Tucker Carlson | Pete Hegseth | Dan Bongino | Clay Clark - Reawaken America Tour | Never Give Up Never Back Down

Today, the moms welcome to the show Ian Smith. Ian is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and a great American who, in the face of tyrannical lock downs, stood up not just for his freedom but for all Americans nationwide. First, Ian gives us the details about his fight against city and state officials to keep his small business open and how patriots from all over the country supported him in his efforts to keep his gym open for the duration of the pandemic. Ian also tells us about his interviews with Tucker Carlson, Pete Hegseth and Dan Bongino and how these interviews helped him gain national attention and support. He concludes with sharing his life changing experience at the Reawaken America Tour.
You can get Ian’s book, “Find Your Hill” here: www.findyourhill.com
Sponsors:
www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.
www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.
www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.
www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first
order.
www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.
Links:
www.findyourhill.com
@iansmithfitness @iansmithfitnessbackup
www.momsonamission.net
https://biblia.com/bible/esv/romans/8/28
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.