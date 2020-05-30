Eugene Braxton: Near Death Experiences - July 5, 2016

Alexandra Meadors engages in an enlightening and in-depth conversation with Eugene Braxton who is known as America’s Most Experienced Mystic, Near Death Experience Researcher and the Author of “America’s Mystic Solves Near-Death Riddle”. Eugene Braxton reveals how he personally experienced his own Near Death Experience (NDE) as a child and goes onto reveal his findings after numerous years of research NDE’s and his rather unique introduction into Ufology and his own personal connection with Betty and Barney Hill!Alexandra and Eugene further discuss his life’s research of Out of Body experiences (OBE’s), paranormal events, and encounters with ghosts, remote viewing, astral travel, and more! Stay tuned as Eugene discusses the incredible breakthroughs that he is making in the field of research and the ground breaking direction for his next book, which he plans on releasing soon!The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.