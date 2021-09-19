NSW Government (Australia) Told Lies About mRNA Vaccines for Pregnant Women

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At the daily Covid-19 press briefing on 15 September 2021, the NSW Government (in Australia) got a young doctor to go upstage and tell four blatant lies about the safety of mRNA vaccines for pregnant women.
The blatant disregard for the multiple reports of women’s fertility and health side effects shows that the NSW Government is desperate to push for mass Covid-19 vaccination.
Despite that, such strategies failed to contain the virus in countries such as Israel and the UK.