Today, Armed Latvian Military Violated the Belarusian Border - Reports the State Border Committee of Belarus

Armed Latvian military violated the Belarusian border, reports the State Border Committee of Belarus
The incident took place today on the border with Latvia at the Grigorovshchina checkpoint.
Video surveillance cameras recorded the moment of illegal crossing of the Belarusian border by two unknown persons in military uniform. The armed law enforcement officers entered the Belarusian side by two metres, walked along the border and then returned to Latvia.
