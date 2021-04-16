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Project Veritas Proves CNN is a Propaganda for the Democratic Party (Matt Gaetz)
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142 views • April 16, 2021
Project Veritas in James O'Keefe excellent Exposé of CNN included Charlie Chester using as an example, Matt Gaetz, as the newest smear job of the network.
The fake news network is nothing but propaganda for the Democratic Party, taking out it's adversaries. Everything from the corporate media recently has been fraudulent, from the fine people hoax, to Jussie Smollet, to the Covington kids, to the drinking bleach hoax, to Brian Sisnick, the officer who died after the capital riots of January 6.
My hope and prayer is that people stop listening to the main stream media, they are truly enemies of the decency and the people.
#ProjectVeritas #MattGaetz #Propaganda
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The fake news network is nothing but propaganda for the Democratic Party, taking out it's adversaries. Everything from the corporate media recently has been fraudulent, from the fine people hoax, to Jussie Smollet, to the Covington kids, to the drinking bleach hoax, to Brian Sisnick, the officer who died after the capital riots of January 6.
My hope and prayer is that people stop listening to the main stream media, they are truly enemies of the decency and the people.
#ProjectVeritas #MattGaetz #Propaganda
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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