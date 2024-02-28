Gold Coasters, Heads Up. Get Rid Of The Monkey Mayor Tate.

Want to get rid of Monkey Mayor Tate?
Put him last.
If you're voting in the GC Council Election please do that.
Let's rid ourselves of the 2nd biggest eyesore on the Gold Coast.
JOIN US: https://roobsflyers.bio.link/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.