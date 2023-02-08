NASA Pseudoscience and Flat Earth Crash Course featuring Plasma Moon (Liberty TV)

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Unmasking the Illuminati/Cabal behind World Crises & Cosmic Pseudoscience | MIG MAG & Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fe6wtHWFDWf3/
The Jesuit/NASA Heliocentric Deception | NathanOakley1980 (FE UK) w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8BoICfq66DUK/
The Why of the 'Globe Earth' Deception | NathanOakley1980 (FE UK) w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pc3fsNnEP3bS/
[Part 1] Illuminati, Jesuits, World Politics & Flat Earth | Truth Frequency Radio w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M6AGnB33XTo3/
[Part 2] Illuminati, Jesuits, World Politics & Flat Earth | Truth Frequency Radio w/ Johnny Cirucci
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5HTn3lxduSEV/
How to Become a Superhero and Free Humanity from the Satanic Controllers of the World (3 Minutes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7L7GUT7mUpsk/
The Vatican Billions: 2,000 Years of Wealth Accumulation | Reading & Discussion by Tom Friess (Pt 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TkqpNkFtuluU/
The Secret History of the Jesuits: Introduction | Reading & Discussion by Joggler 66
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nXyiV6Q5FhNh/
Exposing the Puppet Master of the Globalists, Elites, Bankers, Leaders, Media & New World Order (#1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3GvdureOlsLf/
Mirrored from Liberty TV @BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/libertytv/