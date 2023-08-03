Create New Account
DTR Ep 429: Did Dinosaurs Exist?
This is a debate that should be raging. The evidence against is astronomical, but the hoaxes continue to be manufactured, buried, dug up, hidden, cast, then copies are placed in museums to advance a fake area of "Science" hatched by evolutionists who were desperately looking to be validated. In this episode, we examine the counter-logic when claiming to discover such impossibly designed beasts. Enjoy.

Keywords
hoaxfrauddinosaurspaleontology

