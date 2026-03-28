🚨 IRGC strikes US Marines on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island

Drones and missiles hit American troops, killing "many", the IRGC spokesman said in a video announcement.



💬 "This attack will continue everywhere in this region until they are completely wiped out from Muslim lands", he stressed.

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- Well if they were going to attack Kharg Island, this place would seem like a likely departure point…..

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

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