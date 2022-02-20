Ottawa Freedom Fighters Exiting Message To Trudeau: Rubber Bullets Won't Stop Us - We've Only 'Justin' Begun

Update: It was announced this morning that the police Special Investigation Unit is looking into the cops using rubber bullets on the crowd in this video from last night and they are also investigating the horse trampling incident from Friday. Good luck with that I say. I noted in my last video that I posted on Saturday night that mainstream media totally ignored a peaceful Freedom Walk that took place in cold -15 celsius downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon as thousands of Torontonians walked in solidarity with the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protesters who were out in thousands peacefully expressing themselves, despite getting buttheaded by cops guns, nailed in the ribs by 'Billy Jack' batons, run over by wild RCMP hotses, pepper sprayed and maced by cops, plus any other dirty trick up the Nazi Cops sleeves. What we witnessed in Ottawa over 72 hours will define Justin Trudeau's legacy. Someone said it best in the chats yesterday: What will Justin Trudeau tell his children one day? Well, his son and older daughter could see for themselves. When a chicken shit leader as ro resort to passing draconian never used War Measure and Martial Law Act to shut down peaceful protests in his own city and the capital of Canada then Houston we have a problem. Last night in Ottawa, Trudeau's 'SS' had to clear one more section of street (Wellington St.) in Ottawa. It started to trend on Twitter. I was watching Ottawalks livestream at around 7pm. There were tousands of people at the corner of Bank St. and Wellington listening to music and having a victory party after the Truckers had made their views be known and had peacefully demonstrated for the past three weeks in Ottawa. The police actually used tear gas and rubber bullets to move the crowd. As you will see in this epic thirty plus minute VERY POWERFUL video the citizens had enough. If the Thug Cops were going to have to move them back anymore - Justin Trudeau would be explaining a lot more to his children and a Human Rights Tribunal in the Hague for using excessive force on peaceful protesters. Justin Trudeau has lost all credibility in the World outside of Davos and must resign as Prime Minister for becoming a Dictator in a Democratic Nation.Related video:LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 Day 23 - Emergency Act - Saturday Feb 19 pt 2Ottawalks YouTubePlease follow me on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GettrGlobalAgenda on GabBD007Marky on TwitterTikTokMy new YouTube ChannelA Dose of Canadian TruthGlobalAgenda on BitChuteGlobalAgenda on BrighteonGlobal Agenda on RumbleGlobal Agenda on OdyseeGlobal Agenda on Flote