2.19.26 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Cregg Lund, Author of "Silicon Satan”, Escaping Big Tech’s Track To The Club Of Satan

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Silicon Valley software engineer Cregg Lund, an expert in math, physics, electrical, engineering and computer science from Cal Poly University in California reveals the satanic side of Hollywood and he averted the dark path by going into hiding and living off grid.