Owning the Weather (in 2025)

Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness Now on Substack: https://jwilderness.substack.com
Follow me: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness
In this video, we explore the world of weather manipulation, looking at the technology and techniques used to control weather patterns. What are the potential risks and benefits of artificial weather control? And why is this topic excluded from the conversation about "climate change"? From cloud seeding to ionospheric heating, geoengineering, artificial weather etc. Join us as we uncover the secrets of weather manipulation and explore the possibilities for the future. Full sources for all material in this video can be found via my Substack. A shout out in particular though to Matt Landman and his documentary "Frankenskies" which was the primary inspiration and also a source for some clips used within my video - https://frankenskies.com
Follow us as we continue to compile evidence of our descent into absolute Clown World. Like & Subscribe for the latest broadcasts, and check us out on the additional platforms listed below. Thanks for the support! J
Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness
My Socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness
Now on Substack (video sources here): https://jwilderness.substack.com
Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/JWilderness
Join me on Telegram: https://t.me/JWilderness
Send music/tips/info/insults to: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JWild:6
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jilderness
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/JWilderness
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jwilderness1
Clown World series audio playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSrv9wD_TOvOPKbhi00i8IOO4HD_XrYzH
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jwilderness
Hive: https://hive.blog/@jonboka
Rumble: https://rumble.com/JWilderness
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/jwilderness
Crypto links etc: https://cointr.ee/jwilderness
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwilderness
Minds: https://www.minds.com/jwilderness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.