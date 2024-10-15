BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Uncanceled: Ron Buretti on the Fight for Free Speech in Trump's Gag Order Case"
4 views • 6 months ago

In this episode of Uncommon Sense, Peter Demos sits down with Ron Buretti, who is challenging the gag order imposed on Donald Trump, asserting that it violates the First Amendment rights to free speech, free press, and a fair trial. Ron shares his insights on the importance of standing up against censorship, regardless of the potential backlash. We discuss the implications of this legal battle for democracy and the vital role of free expression in our society. Join us as we explore the intersections of law, politics, and the courage it takes to defend our rights in an increasingly polarized world.

