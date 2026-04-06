Demonstrating EMF and Ion Technology Through Measurable Results, an interview with Richard Presser and John Smith

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If it works, it should show. EMF meters, ion counters—tools that turn invisible claims into visible data. Demonstration is everything in science. Without measurable change, innovation remains theory. The challenge? Translating complex concepts into simple, undeniable proof anyone can see, test, and trust.
#ProofMatters #EMFTesting #DataDriven #ScienceValidation #TechTransparency
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