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WORLD CLASS SOCCER PLAYER HAS VAXXX INDUCED HEART ATTACK DURING GAME
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1969 views • November 03, 2021
Source: Bootcamp. BARCELONA – Football star Sergio Aguero suffered breathing difficulties on his home debut for Barcelona and has since been hospitalized for further tests. The Argentine striker, who left Manchester City for Barcelona as a free agent in the summer, required medical attention shortly before half-time having complained of dizziness. There was growing distress in the stadium in the 40th minute as Aguero lay flat on the pitch, having gone down moments after he had his hand placed on his chest, a look of pain on his face. More videos you may like:
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