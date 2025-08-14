BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHP Talks: Ron Gray—What Mark Carney Needs to Learn about “Palestine”
CHP Canada
115 followers
34 views • 20 hours ago

August 14, 2025: My guest this week is my good friend, Mr. Ron Gray, former National Leader of CHP Canada. We discuss his “Open Letter to Mark Carney” regarding the PM’s recent announcement that he supports the creation of yet-another “Palestinian State.” We also touch on the CBC and Mark Carney’s financial stake in “green energy” initiatives and “tiny houses.”


Keywords
terrorismliberalsisraelpalestineglobalismtrudeaujordangazachp canadarod taylorhamaspartyrevivalrebirthcbcron grayhostagesmark carneycdnpolichp talkschristian heritage
