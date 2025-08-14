CHP Talks: Ron Gray—What Mark Carney Needs to Learn about “Palestine”

August 14, 2025: My guest this week is my good friend, Mr. Ron Gray, former National Leader of CHP Canada. We discuss his “Open Letter to Mark Carney” regarding the PM’s recent announcement that he supports the creation of yet-another “Palestinian State.” We also touch on the CBC and Mark Carney’s financial stake in “green energy” initiatives and “tiny houses.”



