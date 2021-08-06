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Texas mayor declares disaster as migrants surge into city
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3292 views • August 06, 2021
Laredo, Texas Mayor Pete Saenz says the problem in his city is compounded by their proximity to the Rio Grande Valley and a lack of assistance from the federal government. #FoxNews
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