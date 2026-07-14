07-13-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 100 NT Witness 012 TEACH ME ON THE MOUNTAIN 3: Covenant of Salt

Focus: Set Apart As It Relations With MY FATHER - YAHUAH and Yahusha teachings and lesson will draw you closer.

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 100 NT Witness 012 TEACH ME ON THE MOUNTAIN 3: Covenant of Salt





Matthew 5:13 “You are the salt of the earth, but if the salt becomes tasteless, how shall it be seasoned? For it is no longer of any use but to be thrown out and to be trodden down by men.

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