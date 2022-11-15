Create New Account
Artillery duel in Lugansk Region as Russian forces repel Ukrainian attacks
Published 14 days ago |
RT


Nov 14, 2022


As Ukrainian forces continue to target civilian districts in regions that recently seceded from the country, the Russian Army is repelling attacks in Lugansk, where intense artillery battles are underway. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from the front line.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ub5d0-artillery-duel-in-lugansk-region-as-russian-forces-repel-ukrainian-attacks.html

