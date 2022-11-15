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RT
Nov 14, 2022
As Ukrainian forces continue to target civilian districts in regions that recently seceded from the country, the Russian Army is repelling attacks in Lugansk, where intense artillery battles are underway. RT’s Murad Gazdiev reports from the front line.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ub5d0-artillery-duel-in-lugansk-region-as-russian-forces-repel-ukrainian-attacks.html
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