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Dr. Jerry Tennant Healing the Body's Electrical Circuitry 2 of 2.
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199 views • December 05, 2021
Dr. Jerry Tennant: Recharge Your Battery and Heal | Electricity of Life

(Part 2)

In part one of this presentation, Dr. Jerry Tennant introduced us to his extraordinary research into the complex electrical circuitry of the human body. Since his own remarkable battle with debilitating ailments, Dr. Tennant has worked to develop a kind of map of this circuitry, to understand its essential connection to physical wellbeing. In the previous episode, Dr. Tennant discussed the particular significance of the circuitry connecting teeth to other regions of the body. The concept of illness arising from electrical imbalances is, of course, unconventional in most modern medicine. However, the application of electromagnetic therapies in healing is not new. In this conclusion, we asked Dr. Tennant to begin by discussing some of the earliest examples of the use of electromagnetism as a physical remedy.

SOURCE (https://youtu.be/QfA16ff43Kg)

Thunderbolts Project (https://www.thunderbolts.info/wp/)
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healthcurrent eventsmedicine
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