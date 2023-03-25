Create New Account
Levin: This is a massive cover-up
304 views
channel image
gocephas
Published 16 hours ago |
Mark Levin addresses the incompetence that has developed over the last 3,4,5 years in the ruling class. The amount of cover-up, the lies that take place and more and more power centralized in Washington DC.  They want a say over every aspect of your life and then when it comes to actually doing their duties they won't do them. Mark's popularity is 

98,467 views. Probably the greatest source to this kind of misdirection and incompetence is the American Media. I mean the Russia Collusion, the handed out Pulitzer Prizes like lollipops. Problem was there was no Russia Collusion. Mirrored 


Keywords
russia collusionmark levinruling class

