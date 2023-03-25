Levin: This is a massive cover-up

Mark Levin addresses the incompetence that has developed over the last 3,4,5 years in the ruling class. The amount of cover-up, the lies that take place and more and more power centralized in Washington DC. They want a say over every aspect of your life and then when it comes to actually doing their duties they won't do them. Mark's popularity is
98,467 views. Probably the greatest source to this kind of misdirection and incompetence is the American Media. I mean the Russia Collusion, the handed out Pulitzer Prizes like lollipops. Problem was there was no Russia Collusion. Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.