Russian Forces Shocked! The Best Versions of the US Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Ukraine

US Military News
May 3, 2023
In this video, we will again deal with Bradley Fighting Vehicles, but this time from the point of view of his deployment on the Ukrainian front.
This is extraordinary news for the Ukrainian army, which is preparing for a counter-offensive against the Russian aggressors. This battle-tested vehicle will, without a doubt, give Russian forces in the field a lot of trouble.
The M2A2-ODS-SA is intended to support Ukraine's overall armor deployments and provides a higher level of protection than many Soviet-designed and Western-supplied armored vehicles now in Ukrainian force. Both sides of the war have found great value in even lighter armored vehicles because they provide another line of defense against the growing danger of fragmentation from artillery attacks.
Thank you, hopefully useful!
Support us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitarynews
SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy
For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GKSowOIC4s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.