Russian Forces Shocked! The Best Versions of the US Bradley Fighting Vehicles arrived in Ukraine
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago |
US Military News


May 3, 2023


In this video, we will again deal with Bradley Fighting Vehicles, but this time from the point of view of his deployment on the Ukrainian front.


This is extraordinary news for the Ukrainian army, which is preparing for a counter-offensive against the Russian aggressors. This battle-tested vehicle will, without a doubt, give Russian forces in the field a lot of trouble.


The M2A2-ODS-SA is intended to support Ukraine's overall armor deployments and provides a higher level of protection than many Soviet-designed and Western-supplied armored vehicles now in Ukrainian force. Both sides of the war have found great value in even lighter armored vehicles because they provide another line of defense against the growing danger of fragmentation from artillery attacks.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GKSowOIC4s

russiauswarunited statesus military newsukrainebradleyfighting vehiclesarrive

