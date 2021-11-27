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UFOs & ALIENS: PYRAMID CRAFT & THE "GLOBAL REVEAL" OF ALIEN SHIPS
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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1644 views • November 27, 2021
#ALIENS #LISTEN #UFO (Like these videos for a wider reach!)

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: There will be a world-wide revelation of ALIENS. Their ships are hiding in the lower atmosphere- they "cloak" themselves in mists, fog and heavy thunderclouds. Yet the day will come where- like a perfectly synced attack- they will show themselves everywhere in the world at the same time, and the strong delusion/ great deception will be officially underway. Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim- they are not saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.

READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/

RELATED PROPHECIES:

UFOs & ALIENS: AN INTRODUCTION- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/31/ufos-aliens-an-introduction-may-30-2021/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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Keywords
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