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UFOs & ALIENS: PYRAMID CRAFT & THE "GLOBAL REVEAL" OF ALIEN SHIPS
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1644 views • November 27, 2021
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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There will be a world-wide revelation of ALIENS. Their ships are hiding in the lower atmosphere- they "cloak" themselves in mists, fog and heavy thunderclouds. Yet the day will come where- like a perfectly synced attack- they will show themselves everywhere in the world at the same time, and the strong delusion/ great deception will be officially underway. Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim- they are not saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.
READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
UFOs & ALIENS: AN INTRODUCTION- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/31/ufos-aliens-an-introduction-may-30-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
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OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: There will be a world-wide revelation of ALIENS. Their ships are hiding in the lower atmosphere- they "cloak" themselves in mists, fog and heavy thunderclouds. Yet the day will come where- like a perfectly synced attack- they will show themselves everywhere in the world at the same time, and the strong delusion/ great deception will be officially underway. Aliens and UFOs are a real phenomena but their ulterior motives are NOT what they claim- they are not saviors or creators of mankind but deadly envoys of the devil. It is only by the Holy Spirit that the elect will discern the lie. Ask God to perfect your faith.
READ ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
UFOs & ALIENS: AN INTRODUCTION- https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/31/ufos-aliens-an-introduction-may-30-2021/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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