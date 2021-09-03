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Dr. Tim O'Shea: Germ Theory Of Disease – The New State Religion
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104 views • September 03, 2021
Germ Theory Is a Hoax
The “disease-causing-virus” scam has been around for almost two centuries, at least, invented by the tyrants of the past with the help of fraudulent agents of pseudo-science, enabling the ruling entities of the society to maintain power over ordinary citizens.
The only truth about the germ theory is that it has enabled big pharma and the medical mafia to create an entire wretched medical system with drugs, drugs and more drugs as the main focus.
This is no longer our country. We gave it away.
Thousands of people saw the $5K offer and no one claimed the prize.
A million supposed cases and nobody has a proof? No single virus was ever isolated - there's no proof all these people have the same disease. Science is now abandoned - politics took over.
The new state religion - the Germ Theory of Disease - is now mandatory. 99% obediently comply with house confinement and masks, with no science whatsoever. Here are our sources. Where are theirs?
The “disease-causing-virus” scam has been around for almost two centuries, at least, invented by the tyrants of the past with the help of fraudulent agents of pseudo-science, enabling the ruling entities of the society to maintain power over ordinary citizens.
The only truth about the germ theory is that it has enabled big pharma and the medical mafia to create an entire wretched medical system with drugs, drugs and more drugs as the main focus.
This is no longer our country. We gave it away.
Thousands of people saw the $5K offer and no one claimed the prize.
A million supposed cases and nobody has a proof? No single virus was ever isolated - there's no proof all these people have the same disease. Science is now abandoned - politics took over.
The new state religion - the Germ Theory of Disease - is now mandatory. 99% obediently comply with house confinement and masks, with no science whatsoever. Here are our sources. Where are theirs?
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