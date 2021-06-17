Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Medical Model (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.05.13)

Dr Daniels will explore the Medical Model known as the medical reasoning process and how it contributes to the murder of 787,000 patients each year. Dr Daniels will also interview a live Medical Model. This is a paid actress who impersonates patients to give medical students a false impression of patient satisfaction.







The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.











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