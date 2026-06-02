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David Sumrall: "That Was Never Our Intention" | Bloody Hill Documentary Clip
StopHate.com
StopHate.com
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Watch this compelling clip from Stop Hate's documentary, Bloody Hill, featuring David Sumrall as he shares his firsthand perspective on the crowd dynamics, self-regulation, and true intentions of the people present that day.

🎥 Watch the full documentary at: https://BloodyHill.com

Transcript:

"We were literally attacked by the police and they’ve tried to say the entire time that we went there to overthrow our government and to kill everybody. Let me tell you something. I know this isn’t probably the popular way to say it, but if we were cannibals, we would’ve eaten every policeman there in two bites each and gone home hungry - but you know what, we’re not cannibals. We didn’t go for that. There would’ve been terrible death numbers if that had happened, but that was not our intention. Never was. If we wanted to take the building apart, brick by brick, there were enough people there to do that, but we didn’t. So let me ask you this: if there were not enough law-enforcement and police to control that crowd, which has been widely accepted by— there were not enough police to control the crowd — then who did? the crowd - because that was never our intention. We’re not BLM. we’re not antifa. We’re not paid agitators. We’re not there for having fun or tearin’ stuff up. We’re there because we love America. We love the government. We love the constitution we don’t wanna see it destroyed."


https://rumble.com/v7aq4a8-david-sumrall-that-was-never-our-intention-bloody-hill-documentary-clip.html


https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2061856311952994614


https://t.me/helpstophate/10762

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january 6david sumrallbloody hill
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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