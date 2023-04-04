Create New Account
Never Lost (prod. Dylan Graham)
This high-energy hip-hop anthem captures the spirit of the cryptocurrency movement. With lyrics highlighting the importance of HODLing, the track showcases the ups and downs of the crypto game and encourages listeners to unplug from the matrix and embrace digital gold. 📎 All the links to my music: http://www.scottychams.ca You can find my music here: 🎤 Stream my music free on Soundcloud - https://www.soundcloud.com/scottychams/ 🎶 Stream it on Apple Music, Spotify, and other paid platforms to help me earn some money: Spotify - https://play.spotify.com/artist/0RIgb... Apple Music - https://itunes.apple.com/ca/artist/sc... 📺 The best way you can support me though is on LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@scottychams:8 #crypto #hiphop #rap

bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencymusiccryptoraphip hopbitcoins

