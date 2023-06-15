Turkish Armed Forces strikes on the objects of the Kurdish formations in Tel Rifaat and Manbij. Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces strikes on the objects of the Kurdish formations in Tel Rifaat and Manbij. According to the military department, 16 members of the group were killed.
Here's an article:
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkey-says-military-neutralised-53-kurdish-militants-northern-syria-2023-06-14/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.