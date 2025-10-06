BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🇺🇸 The Hidden Suspect in the Katy, Texas Shooting 🤦🏻‍♂️
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
79 views • 1 day ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

Three MUSLIM Suspects Arrested After Houston, Texas Youth Baseball Coach Shot During Pregame Prayer With Kids

3 Muslims shot a Baseball Coach for saying a prayer before their youth Baseball game.

The suspects are charged with 'DEADLY CONDUCT' in the weekend shooting at a baseball tournament in Katy, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

Being charged with "deadly conduct" in Texas means you are accused of using a weapon in a reckless manner that puts someone else at risk of serious injury or death. This charge can result in either a Class A misdemeanor or a third-degree felony, depending on the circumstances of the incident.

#IslamExposed

www.khou.com/article/news/crime/3-men-arrested-katy-texas-baseball-coach-shot/285-aabc16d9-6cd5-4482-b35f-7e2a9c213c9e

STEVE'S TAKE: "DEADLY CONDUCT"? Are you kidding me?! How about attempted murder?

They weren't using the gun in a reckless manner. They were purposely trying to kill him! They're probably going to let them off on a misdemeanor. 😡

Original Sourced Video: https://rumble.com/v6ztz72-the-hidden-suspect-in-the-katy-shooting.html

Keywords
terrorismnewspoliticstrendingtexasviralmuslimsbreaking newsislamdhskatywar on terrorislam exposedmuslims shoot coach at baseball gamerair foundation usa american patriots for god and countrymahmood abdelsalam rababahahmad mawedmustafa mohammad matalgah
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and Country Intro

01:22🇺🇸 The Hidden Suspect in the Katy, Texas Shooting 🤦🏻‍♂️

07:08Everything is About to Change, Turn to Jesus Now!

07:24American Patriots for God and Country Outro

