Tehran: Mossad has disabled the capital's sewage & water supply systems - part 2

A local apocalypse is gradually coming to Tehran .
Mossad has unironically disabled the capital's sewage and water supply systems, and against the backdrop of regular bombings, the local population begins to leave the city en masse.
Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have reported 128 deaths and about 900 wounded since the start of Israeli air strikes.