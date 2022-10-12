Create New Account
These Are the Top Four Crops You Can Grow With Aquaponics
Published a month ago

What exactly can you grow through aquaponics?


Daniel Wells, an associate professor in Auburn University’s Department of Horticulture where he teaches and focuses on “improving controlled environment agriculture in the southeast” lists down some of the top crops you can successfully grow through aquaponics!

According to Daniel, you can grow anything with aquaponics… but the most successful crop would be tomatoes 🍅, peppers 🌶️, cucumbers 🥒, and lettuce🥬!

So, if you’re thinking of growing your own greens, aquaponics may be perfect for you! 🥗
