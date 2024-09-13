BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1st Day of School, Palestinian Children in Hebron were forced to turn back, change their usual school route & generally harassed by Israeli occupation soldiers
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
67 views • 7 months ago

Palestinian school children in Hebron were forced to turn back, change their usual school route and were generally harassed by Israeli occupation soldiers on their first day of the new school year.

While children in other parts of the world worry about their grades, making friends and what they'll have for lunch that day, school children living under the apartheid system in the West Bank also have to contend with the occupying army blocking off their school routes and, in some cases, attacks from settlers.

Cynthia.. Hebron is a Palestinian city, in southern West Bank, 30 kilometres (19 mi) south of Jerusalem.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
