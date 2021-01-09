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Resignation or Impeachment: Pressure mounts for President Trump to leave White House
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23 views • January 09, 2021
Jan 8, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the aftermath from anarchy in the Capitol as lawmakers move to remove Donald Trump from office before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. We share the scenes of chaos captured by the team inside and outside the Halls of Congress as Trump supporters who stormed the building now face sedition charges and characterization as domestic terrorists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/08/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/resignation-or-impeachment-pressure-mounts-for-president-trump-to-leave-white-house
https://www.trunews.com/
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, we discuss the aftermath from anarchy in the Capitol as lawmakers move to remove Donald Trump from office before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. We share the scenes of chaos captured by the team inside and outside the Halls of Congress as Trump supporters who stormed the building now face sedition charges and characterization as domestic terrorists. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 01/08/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/resignation-or-impeachment-pressure-mounts-for-president-trump-to-leave-white-house
https://www.trunews.com/
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