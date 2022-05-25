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Rand Paul Just Exposed What Our Gov't Is Funding and Everyone is Going NUTS
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206 views • May 25, 2022
124,919 views - Mar 15, 2022 - Rand Paul exposes scientific studies funding for falling in love is a science. They would not get an answer that anyone would believe no matter how much money they spend on the study. He says he doesn't agree with it because Americans want to leave some things in life a mystery. Mirror
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