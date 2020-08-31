What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #208

Date: 2019-05-05Topics: Call-In follow-up show for Least Harm Possible: Plant-Based Nutrition vs Carnism Revisited, Nascent Iodine, Ancient Grains vs. Genetically Hybridized Grains, Gliadin, Adaptogens, Eating healthy is a form of Self Respect, Cognitive dissonance, the Spirituality of Plant-Based Nutrition, Facing change vs. rejecting change, Polarizing factors preventing change, Suffering of animals, Militant Veganism as a Religion, Being honest with ourselves, Will Power, Balanced approach to nutrition, Guidance of Psychedelics/Entheogens, Animals don’t belong to people, Self-Loathing, Struggling not to hate people who are already self-loathing, Parental Abandonment Issues, Stop Lying to Yourself as the First Step of Occult Initiation, the Wrongness of Domination, Animals want to live, Moral Relativism, Heart-Based Intelligence, Bodily Energy on a plant-based diet, Vegan athletes, Documentaries about plant-based nutrition, Animal Slaughter as Satanic Duality and Satanic Ritual, Most people would eat plant-based if they had to kill animals themselves, Transitioning the correct way to a plant-based diet over time, Learning lessons from suffering, Personal journey toward becoming a vegetarian/vegan, Normalizing of meat-eating through familial behavior, Understanding Plat-Based Nutrition from a perspective of First Principles and Morality, Unification as a community, Reducing meat consumption incrementally, Occulted Knowledge regarding Natural Law, Justifications for meat-eating include health fallacies, Lowering inflammation by eating plant-based, Turmeric as an inflammatory, the Law of Correspondence, the Law of Assimilation, Relationship between Veganism and Anarchy, the Earthlings documentary, ALL beings should be Free, the Illegitimacy of Animal Slavery, the Illegitimacy of Government, Government subsidization of meat and dairy industries, a Quantum Shift involves large numbers, Real-World Change is created by the Majority, Nature’s Tipping Point, Mutually respectful conversations between Vegans and Carnists, Gardening, Therapeutic aspects of Gardening, Juicing, Fermented foods, Mark's annoyance with traveling due to Road Pirates called Police, 2nd Amendment Reciprocity and Constitutional Carry, Human Beings and their Rights are Inalienable, Generosity and Gratitude as foundations of the Great Work, Generosity of the Earth, Nation/State vs Country as Land and People, False Patriotism vs. True Patriotism, "You are what you eat" is literally true, Frequency fields, Geomancy, Etheric Energy, Half of the Human population lives without running water or electricity, Plants adapting to Humans' nutrient needs, Being conditioned to eat meat, Understanding Carnism as a child.Mark Passio's web site:Donate directly:Donation Gifts:Social Media: