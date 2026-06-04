BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CANCER TREATMENT BOMBSHELLː WORMWOOD PLANT REPORTEDLY DESTROYS 98% OF CANCER CELLS IN JUST 16 HOURS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
726 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
390 views • Today

So...are we to believe that the American Cancer Society never considered wormwood?


Actually, it's worse - from GEMINI:


The American Cancer Society does not endorse wormwood (or its extract, artemisinin) as a proven, safe, or effective treatment for cancer. While wormwood derivatives show promise in laboratory and early-stage studies for targeting certain cancer cells, these findings have not been conclusively established in human clinical trials.The Science Behind Wormwood and Cancer


The Compound: Artemisinin is a bioactive extract from Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood), traditionally used to treat malaria.


Mechanism of Action: In laboratory settings, artemisinin and its derivatives have been shown to react with high iron levels often found in cancer cells, creating oxidative stress that can lead to cell death.Current Status: Most of the evidence comes from cultured cells and animal studies. Because it is not yet proven as a cancer treatment, experts and major health organizations advise against substituting standard, evidence-based therapies with wormwood.


Finding Support and Reliable Information


For individuals looking for reliable information on alternative or complementary cancer treatments, the American Cancer Society offers resources to help navigate the complexities of complementary care:


ACS Support: Speak with an American Cancer Society navigator by calling 1-800-227-2345 for personalized information.


Integrative Oncology: Consult your primary oncologist before adding any herbal supplements, as some can interact with or decrease the effectiveness of conventional chemotherapy or radiation.


Local Resources: Find New York-specific support groups, volunteer events like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, or free lodging at local Hope Lodge facilities through the New York American Cancer Society page.


Sounds like a dodge to VfB [is it simply that since natural compounds cannot be patented, lack of profit potential has hidden this from the world?]


🔥💣 CANCER TREATMENT BOMBSHELL: Wormwood Plant Reportedly DESTROYS 98% Of Cancer Cells In Just 16 Hours [VIDEO]


A shocking health report is reigniting global debate after studies involving wormwood compounds reportedly showed the destruction of up to 98% of cancer cells within just 16 hours.


Now millions are asking why this natural breakthrough is only now exploding into public view as interest grows in targeted cancer cell destruction, natural cancer treatments, and alternatives outside the pharmaceutical system.


Source: https://x.com/MrJohnJnr/status/2061960517107757467


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/atgq8h [thanks to https://research.uky.edu/news/cancer-covid-and-kentucky-economy-how-sweet-annie-could-make-impact 🖲]


https://www.science.org/content/article/wormwood-extract-kills-cancer-cells

Keywords
cancerwormwooddr eric bergamerican cancer societyfinancial incentive to censor remedies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Senate hearing to examine evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risks

Senate hearing to examine evidence linking COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risks

Willow Tohi
PFAS exposure in newborns linked to rising health risks: What you need to know

PFAS exposure in newborns linked to rising health risks: What you need to know

Cassie B.
New study reveals phytosterols slash heart disease and diabetes risk

New study reveals phytosterols slash heart disease and diabetes risk

Jacob Thomas
Meta-Analysis Identifies Exercise Types Linked to Improvements in Parkinson&#8217;s Disease Symptoms

Meta-Analysis Identifies Exercise Types Linked to Improvements in Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms

Morgan S. Verity
How drinking herbal tea before bed impacts blood sugar

How drinking herbal tea before bed impacts blood sugar

Ava Grace
Systematic Review Links Gut Microbiome Interventions to Cognitive Benefits in Older Adults

Systematic Review Links Gut Microbiome Interventions to Cognitive Benefits in Older Adults

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy