So...are we to believe that the American Cancer Society never considered wormwood?





Actually, it's worse - from GEMINI:





The American Cancer Society does not endorse wormwood (or its extract, artemisinin) as a proven, safe, or effective treatment for cancer. While wormwood derivatives show promise in laboratory and early-stage studies for targeting certain cancer cells, these findings have not been conclusively established in human clinical trials.The Science Behind Wormwood and Cancer





The Compound: Artemisinin is a bioactive extract from Artemisia annua (sweet wormwood), traditionally used to treat malaria.





Mechanism of Action: In laboratory settings, artemisinin and its derivatives have been shown to react with high iron levels often found in cancer cells, creating oxidative stress that can lead to cell death.Current Status: Most of the evidence comes from cultured cells and animal studies. Because it is not yet proven as a cancer treatment, experts and major health organizations advise against substituting standard, evidence-based therapies with wormwood.





Finding Support and Reliable Information





For individuals looking for reliable information on alternative or complementary cancer treatments, the American Cancer Society offers resources to help navigate the complexities of complementary care:





ACS Support: Speak with an American Cancer Society navigator by calling 1-800-227-2345 for personalized information.





Integrative Oncology: Consult your primary oncologist before adding any herbal supplements, as some can interact with or decrease the effectiveness of conventional chemotherapy or radiation.





Local Resources: Find New York-specific support groups, volunteer events like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, or free lodging at local Hope Lodge facilities through the New York American Cancer Society page.





Sounds like a dodge to VfB [is it simply that since natural compounds cannot be patented, lack of profit potential has hidden this from the world?]





🔥💣 CANCER TREATMENT BOMBSHELL: Wormwood Plant Reportedly DESTROYS 98% Of Cancer Cells In Just 16 Hours [VIDEO]





A shocking health report is reigniting global debate after studies involving wormwood compounds reportedly showed the destruction of up to 98% of cancer cells within just 16 hours.





Now millions are asking why this natural breakthrough is only now exploding into public view as interest grows in targeted cancer cell destruction, natural cancer treatments, and alternatives outside the pharmaceutical system.





Source: https://x.com/MrJohnJnr/status/2061960517107757467





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/atgq8h [thanks to https://research.uky.edu/news/cancer-covid-and-kentucky-economy-how-sweet-annie-could-make-impact 🖲]





https://www.science.org/content/article/wormwood-extract-kills-cancer-cells