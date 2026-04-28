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He Came to Set the Captives Free: Rescued from the Curse
Galatians 3:13 NLT
[13] But Christ has rescued us from the curse pronounced by the law. When he was hung on the cross, he took upon himself the curse for our wrongdoing. For it is written in the Scriptures, “Cursed is everyone who is hung on a tree.”
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