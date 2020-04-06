The Dangers of Saying Viruses are not Contagious

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So far I have found videos from Max Igan, David Icke, Jeff Berwick and Benny Wills saying that viruses are not contagious. They say you cannot catch a virus because they are dead, unless you they are injected directly into the bloodstream.
While I am open-minded as to whether or not this theory is true, all of the videos I've watched leave big questions unanswered. For example, but about the Herpes virus which is spread through skin-to-skin contact?
I think it is hugely important that members of the Truth Movement are careful about the information they are spreading, because it not only has the possibility of spreading misinformation which could lead to harm, but also has the potential to discredit the movement as a whole.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.