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One World Currency Backed by All Life On Earth Has Begun
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63 views • November 25, 2020
Adapt 2030 - 25/11/2020
Simple enough plan, bring cryptocurrency to mass awareness globally, then barcode all species on the planet through the Barcode of Life Network, catalogue it and assign a value to each country's natural resources. That is the base valuation for a one world currency, a natural resource backed cryptocurrency.
Simple enough plan, bring cryptocurrency to mass awareness globally, then barcode all species on the planet through the Barcode of Life Network, catalogue it and assign a value to each country's natural resources. That is the base valuation for a one world currency, a natural resource backed cryptocurrency.
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