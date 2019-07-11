© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Idaho Homeschool Teen Medically Kidnapped
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • July 11, 2019
Idaho resident Kristen a homeschooling mother brought her very sick child Brandon to the ER numerous times and they keep sending him home. Tired of repeated trips to the ER and extremely worried about her son, Kristine says she urgently insisted that they provide other treatment for him. She says she knew something else was going on other than just the flu. Little did she know that urging for her son to be treated for more than the flu would involve CPS, accusations of medical neglect, educational neglect and criminal charges against her. Its been six months, only limited weekly visits. This single mom and her son just want to be reunited. The court ignored evidence that mom was doing everything right for her son. The CPS workers avoiding showing that there is likely undiagnosed celiac disease that could account for Brandon's health concerns. The court FORCED visitations on the teen with an absentee father who chose to abandon him as an infant and provided zero support throughout his entire life. The COURT/CPS is traumatizing this teen in the name of protecting him.
HELP SUPPORT THIS FAMILY!! The court needs to see that IDAHO citizens won't stand by an allow the government to violate our families.
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/homeschool-teen-medically-kidnapped-in-idaho
How you can help
Support the Family – www.facebook.com/bringbrandonmccreeryhome
Change.org Petition – https://www.change.org/p/idaho-cps-bring-brandon-home
Court Support – July 11th, 2019 Canyon County Juvenile Justice Center, 8:30 – https://www.facebook.com/events/419931622065717/
11am Rally – Health Freedom Idaho Expose Idaho CPS – Canyon County – Idaho Health and Welfare https://www.facebook.com/events/2055298724766388/
Court Support & Rally – July 16th 2019 – https://www.facebook.com/events/2055298724766388/
HELP SUPPORT THIS FAMILY!! The court needs to see that IDAHO citizens won't stand by an allow the government to violate our families.
https://healthfreedomidaho.org/homeschool-teen-medically-kidnapped-in-idaho
How you can help
Support the Family – www.facebook.com/bringbrandonmccreeryhome
Change.org Petition – https://www.change.org/p/idaho-cps-bring-brandon-home
Court Support – July 11th, 2019 Canyon County Juvenile Justice Center, 8:30 – https://www.facebook.com/events/419931622065717/
11am Rally – Health Freedom Idaho Expose Idaho CPS – Canyon County – Idaho Health and Welfare https://www.facebook.com/events/2055298724766388/
Court Support & Rally – July 16th 2019 – https://www.facebook.com/events/2055298724766388/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.