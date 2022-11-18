Pelosi Steps Down

New Face Of The Dems: Not Fit To Serve
* People want to follow strong leaders.
* This is not JFK’s Dem party.
* Changing of the guard: Crazy Nancy stepping down from Dem leadership.
* Who will lead the party?
* Dems hide their candidates from the public.
* Fetterneck: the Dems’ new hope!
* Media are all in.
* Left loves to play the victim.
* Dems are done trying to win on ideas.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 November 2022
