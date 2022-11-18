Create New Account
Pelosi Steps Down
Published 11 days ago

New Face Of The Dems: Not Fit To Serve

* People want to follow strong leaders.

* This is not JFK’s Dem party.

* Changing of the guard: Crazy Nancy stepping down from Dem leadership.

* Who will lead the party?

* Dems hide their candidates from the public.

* Fetterneck: the Dems’ new hope!

* Media are all in.

* Left loves to play the victim.

* Dems are done trying to win on ideas.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 17 November 2022

Keywords
nancy pelosijesse wattersjoe bidenjfkkayleigh mcenanymichelle obamachuck schumerkatie hobbsjohn fettermanjames clyburn

