Mainstream Media Grudgingly Admits Truth: Ukraine War Is A Disaster

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
One by one, the US mainstream media outlets are lining up to (finally) let a bit of truth leak out after three months of incessant propaganda: Ukraine is being destroyed in the war. How many have unnecessarily died because the likes of Boris Johnson and Biden have prohibited a negotiated settlement? Also today, US/EU sanctions on Russia have backfired. Like always. Bonus: What was Ron Paul doing this weekend?