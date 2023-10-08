Create New Account
Ben Norton Palestinians have a legal right to armed resistance against Israeli colonialism (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Geopolitical Economy Report at:-

https://youtu.be/JwO6cGnn-M8?si=U1Qg3RKJ_Fu0zmkd

 Oct 8, 2023International law clearly shows that the Palestinian people have a legal right to armed struggle against Israeli colonialism, just as South Africans did against apartheid. Gaza suffers under an illegal Israeli blockade that even a former British prime minister recognized to be a "prison camp". Journalist Ben Norton looks over the evidence.


|| Geopolitical Economy Report ||


https://GeopoliticalEconomy.com/Support


https://Patreon.com/GeopoliticalEconomy

https://soundcloud.com/GeopoliticalEconomy

https://GeopoliticalEconomy.Substack.com

