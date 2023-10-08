Ben Norton Palestinians have a legal right to armed resistance against Israeli colonialism (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Geopolitical Economy Report at:-
https://youtu.be/JwO6cGnn-M8?si=U1Qg3RKJ_Fu0zmkd
Oct 8, 2023International law clearly shows that the Palestinian people have a legal right to armed struggle against Israeli colonialism, just as South Africans did against apartheid. Gaza suffers under an illegal Israeli blockade that even a former British prime minister recognized to be a "prison camp". Journalist Ben Norton looks over the evidence.
|| Geopolitical Economy Report ||
Please consider supporting us at https://GeopoliticalEconomy.com/Support
Patreon: https://Patreon.com/GeopoliticalEconomy
Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/GeopoliticalEconomy
Newsletter: https://GeopoliticalEconomy.Substack.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.