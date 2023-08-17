'GREEN-PEACE'..."What a f@*kin joke!" -- STAFFORDSHIRE UK

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Watch for the compelling evidence of 'Harvard sauce' belly spray being dispersed @ 1:45 mins in...to 'tanks empty!'Crime report from the UK war zone. 8:30pm. 16.8.2023...
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Valerich77
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos