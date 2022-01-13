Conservative Daily, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul fiery exchange regarding politicizing SARS COVID-19

They stole this election right in front of our faces in 2020 and this is what we’re dealing with today. Heres what we found, everything we found out about the coronavirus back in 2020. They are systemically suppressing real information and they are killing people worldwide by suppressing medicine and preventative therapeutics. Dr. Anthony Fauci and the rest of these morons knew that ivermectin and other therapeutics could’ve saved 100s of thousands of lives but they refuse to talk about herd immunity and preventative treatments. The Defense advanced research projects agency in fact refused to fund gain of function research proposed by Ecohealth alliance and they knew Ivermectin worked as early as April 2020. Dr. Pierre Kory testified in front of congress the effectiveness of Ivermectin during that time period and the end result was that entire testimony was deleted. In a heated exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul, Rand Paul accusses Dr. Anthony Fauci of colluding with Francis Collins in order to smear 3 prominent epidemiologists from Harvard and Stanford. Dr. Rand Paul continues saying that Anthony Fauci’s specifically targeting people who were merely hypothesizing that the lab leak theory is plausible but Anthony Fauci keeps saying, “Rand Paul you are distorting what I was saying”. Dr. Fauci then says that everything was in correspondence with the CDC guidelines. However, the emails are pretty damning where they are literally showing that Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fuaci were colluding to push a certain narrative. And yet he kept saying that Rand Paul was distorting what he was saying. Dr. Anthony Fauci was dictating masks and vaccines by mandates because Anthony Fauci is infallible. Anthony Fauci has a lot to answer for, he should’ve done everything to preserve life, the correct approach is throw everything including the kitchen sink at this pandemic and the fact that they are caught withholding preventative therapeutics and then smeared doctors who talked about how they treated patients with preventative treatments is very damning. Even Roger Marshall from Kentucky was asking Fauci did the NIH fund the grant from DARPA. Here is the backstory, Ecohealth alliance run by Peter Daszak requested a grant from DARPA for funding gain of function research (Which Peter said wasn’t actually gain of function research). The point is DARPA didn’t want to touch it, but Anthony Fauci Is spinning it again, he didn’t see the grant from DARPA I guess but he saw a different grant that was submitted to him that he DEFINITELY funded. Dr. Anthony Fauci is being disingenuous at best. It doesn’t matter if you’re left, right, or center, all of these politicians are selected not elected and as a result they push policies that are not beneficial to the American people. What we’re talking about with Anthony Fauci is state sponsored killing or genocide, he put out things to stop treatment and he engaged with media resources to suppress treatments that might help people and instead pushed a vaccine with a spike protein that even DARPA admitted was too dangerous to experiment on. Oversight republicans have released even more evidence that Anthony Fauci knew he was funding gain of function research. At this point, Anthony Fauci should be removed and he also should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.

People who are on our side who are supposed to represent our values keep saying that ‘there is nothing to see here’ regarding the election fraud. These politicians don’t care because they are awarded for their complicit behavior and their families are taken care of. There is a cancer within our society right now. We are at that critical place in our country where we have to understand the spiderweb of lies before its too late. Heres a question, does Biden represent our nation, do our elected congress members represent the people. IS Nancy Peloci or AOC really the best that our society can offer? If the answer is yes then god help us.