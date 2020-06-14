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Frihedskæmper Per Rye Dannerfjord 14.06.2020
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9 views • June 17, 2020
Revolution News station 2 Vollsmose - Anonymous Odense Northern light Landet
Dette handler ikke om penge, dette handler om dig, din familie og dine børn og børnebørn.
Hjælp til Selvhjælp - Retssikkerhed - Ytringsfrihed - Fascisme - Satanisme - Korruption - SolnedgangsKlausul - Justitsmord - FakeNews - Kongehuset - Ansvarsfralæggelse - Moral og Etik - Pengegriskhed - Borgerkrig - Janteloven - Nazisme - Nürnberg-processerne - Frygt for autoriteter - Magtanvendelse - Follow the Money - Doping kontrol hos Politiet? - #Socialterrorisme - Dødsdom - Landsforrædere - Ærlighed - Ligestilling -
Note: lidt ude af synk...
Dette handler ikke om penge, dette handler om dig, din familie og dine børn og børnebørn.
Hjælp til Selvhjælp - Retssikkerhed - Ytringsfrihed - Fascisme - Satanisme - Korruption - SolnedgangsKlausul - Justitsmord - FakeNews - Kongehuset - Ansvarsfralæggelse - Moral og Etik - Pengegriskhed - Borgerkrig - Janteloven - Nazisme - Nürnberg-processerne - Frygt for autoriteter - Magtanvendelse - Follow the Money - Doping kontrol hos Politiet? - #Socialterrorisme - Dødsdom - Landsforrædere - Ærlighed - Ligestilling -
Note: lidt ude af synk...
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