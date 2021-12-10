Julian Assange to Be Extradited to US to Face Charges After UK Royal Court Over Rules Lower Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
More than 2.5 years have passed since Wikileaks' founder Julian Assange was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy in London after 7 years in hiding from British authorities, during which time Assange has struggled through a lengthy court battle, all while remaining imprisoned. And yet it seems Assange's real nightmare is only just beginning as Britain's high court ruled Friday that he could be extradited to the US to face charges that could see him imprisoned for the rest of his life.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/british-court-rules-julian-assange-can-be-extradited-us
https://www.rt.com/uk/542809-assange-extradition-fight-timeline/
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/
https://rokfin.com/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
https://www.reddit.com/user/DAHBOO77/
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/