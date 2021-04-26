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Dr Christiane Northrup, Thousands of Reports of Menstrual Irregularities, Reproductive Dysfunction, after Covid Vaccine
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351 views • April 26, 2021
Dr Christiane Northrup broke the main stream and
is telling the Truth of other side affects other than blood clots, as only been reported.
source posting here,
and additional info,
Must followup,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/elite-doctor-breaks-for-freedom/
is telling the Truth of other side affects other than blood clots, as only been reported.
source posting here,
and additional info,
Must followup,
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/elite-doctor-breaks-for-freedom/
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